The latest Suzuki Jimny, which India will likely get as the next-gen Maruti Gypsy, is becoming harder and harder to purchase internationally. In Japan, the waiting period has reached up to 1 and a half years.

The Japanese are probably still as much excited about the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny almost two years after its launch there as we Indians are about the 2021 Maruti Gypsy (5-door version) derived from it. Suzuki had launched the Mk4 Jimny range in Japan in July 2018.

Suzuki sells the Mk4 Jimny in Japan in a kei version (Jimny) and a bigger version (Jimny Sierra), which it exports to markets across the globe. At the time of its domestic launch, the company had set an annual sales target of 15,000 units for the Jimny and 1,200 units for the Jimny Sierra. Last month, the waiting period stood at about 1 year and 2 months for the Jimny and 1 and a half years for the Jimny Sierra.

Suzuki manufactures the Mk4 Jimny models exclusively at the Kosai plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. The manufacturing there has been affected because of the Coronavirus outbreak, and that has probably made matters worse for those in the line for the latest Jimny off-roaders.

Reports earlier this year claimed that Suzuki will begin manufacturing the Jimny Sierra in India, at the Hansalpur plant in the State of Gujarat, in the 3-door version and a new, 5-door version (YWD), in May. However, May is already here, and we really doubt that’s going to happen. It is said that the 3-door Jimny Sierra will be made here only for exports and Maruti Suzuki will sell only the 5-door Jimny Sierra. The Indian launch is reportedly scheduled to take place in November, but that, too, could be facing a delay.

