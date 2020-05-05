2021 Maruti Gypsy Army variant looks ready to patrol India’s borders - IAB Rendering

The 2021 Maruti Gypsy could be one of the biggest new cash cows for Maruti Suzuki for years to come, thanks to a strong potential for various government bodies. Here’s a 2021 Maruti Gypsy Army variant rendered by our expert digital artist Shoeb Kalania.

Italy may have received a Mk4 Suzuki Jimny Police variant, but in India, the government applications for the next-gen Maruti Gypsy may go much beyond that. The old model is used by Army, Navy, Air Force and various other government departments as staff vehicle, and we see no reason why the next-gen model would not be.

India will get the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny (likely as the Mk2 Maruti Gypsy) in a 5-door version. However, in addition to the 5-door version, Suzuki is going to manufacture the 3-door version at its Indian automobile plant in Gujarat. So, it could sell the 3-door version to government bodies in our market, especially to defence agencies requiring a lighter off-roader.

The 2021 Maruti Gypsy Army variant seen in the rendering features a camouflage green body paint, steel wheels painted in green colour, unique radiator grille with more open space, a protective grille on the headlamps, windshield and windows, and floor lights. Moreover, it also has a conventional antenna that is longer and positioned at the front on the left-side fender, instead of at the rear on the roof. The possibilities for modifications are limitless.

Maruti Suzuki will reportedly launch the 2021 Gypsy or the Mk4 Jimny in India in November. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.