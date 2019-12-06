Morris Commercial JE old-school electric van “very likely” for India - Report

The Morris Commercial JE, a product not from SAIC-owned MG Motor, was revealed to the world last month at The Design Museum, London. On the outside, it may look like a van with 1940s inspired design, but underneath it is a modern-day pure electric van. It is slated to go on sale in 2021. According to a report on electricvehicleweb.in, it is very likely for India.

Morris Commercial says that there is nothing quite like the JE in the market today and we can't deny that claim. Its iconic styling signatures look unique and is reminiscent of the by-gone era design. The J-type inspired minimal front overhang, pear-shaped grille, split front windshield and swooping roofline, simply make it a work of art. It is aimed at customers who carve individuality and have a taste for old-school classic looks. It is being marketed as an all-new approach to commercial EVs.

In a statement given to ElectricVehicleWeb, Dr Qu Li, CEO and Founder of Morris Commercial, said: "The vehicle will be initially certified for UK and Europe and be on sale in this market. We will then be looking into those markets that Morris has an history and still have goodwill and the certification is reachable. We will be looking to enter those markets. Morris had a long history link with India. It is very likely that we will consider India market."

For the uninitiated, Morris Commercial was revived with the help of unnamed UK and European investors under the leadership of Dr Qu Li. The JE is its first product since the 1960s. It is rated for 1,000 kg payload, with a 2.5-tonne gross weight. It has been designed and engineered in a Worcestershire-based facility in the UK. It takes inspiration from the Morris Commercial J-type (a 0.5-ton van that was manufactured between 1949 and 1961), but its development has been done from the ground up. It is based on a new modular chassis with carbon-fibre body construction. It employs a 60 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that allows it to go up to 320 km on a full charge. Using a fast charger, 80% charging can be achieved in just 30 mins. Thanks to the use of carbon fibre body, the JE is very light.

As much as Morris Commercial may be keen to bring the JE to India, an expected steep price of around £60,000 (INR 47,46,740.66) in the UK for the same makes us really doubt if that'll ever happen. What's certain is that commercial customers, including fleet operators, will have a key role in making EVs mass-market products in India.

[Source: electricvehicleweb.in]