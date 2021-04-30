Modified Suzuki Hayabusa Targets 480km/h Speed Record

The Suzuki Hayabusa is one of the fastest production motorcycles in the world. It can achieve speeds of around 300km/h in no time. However, apparently, the stock Hayabusa isn’t fast enough for the British motorcycle racer, Guy Martin, who is aiming to set a new “Standing Start One Mile Record Run”. The Isle of Mann TT rider is targeting to hit 480km/h on his heavily modified Suzuki Hayabusa.

While the exact details about this modified Suzuki Hayabusa remain unknown, it’s being said that the motorcycle has been under development for quite some time now. In fact, reports say that this is the same ‘Busa on which Martin was able to clock 434km/h in 2019. And now, he’s back to go even faster.

Based on the information available, the Suzuki Hayabusa to be used for this world record attempt would be fitted with a turbocharger resulting in a power output of around 830hp. The design of the machine has been heavily revised to provide superior aerodynamic efficiency. In fact, it’s being said that the body kit has been developed in a wind tunnel specifically for this 480km/h speed run.

Guy Martin is one of the best racers the world has ever witnessed. The man has over 17 podium finishes to his name in the Isle of Man TT races. He is also known for setting new world records every now and then. For instance, he holds a world record for the highest speed on a gravity-powered snow sledge, the highest speed on a wall of death, and many more. Martin is currently preparing for his new “Standing Start One Mile Record Run”. We wish him all the very best.

In other news, the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been recently launched in the Indian market. The updated model of the legendary motorcycle has been priced at INR 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest reports say that the entire stock of the new ‘Busa in India has been completely sold out.

