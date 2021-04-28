Book New Suzuki Hayabusa & Get Rear Seat Cowl For Free

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has been recently launched in India at an ex-showroom price of INR 16.40 lakh. Bookings for the new motorcycle are open online. Interested customers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 1 lakh. Now, to make things interesting, Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a new offer that gives the fans a chance to get a rear seat cowl for the new Hayabusa for free.

Suzuki Motorcycle India took to its social media channels and announced that the first 101 customers to book a brand-new Suzuki Hayabusa will get a complementary rear seat cowl. This seems to be a first-come-first-serve basis offer and considering the immense popularity of the ‘Busa in India, interested buyers should really hurry if they want to get the rear seat cowl for free. The new motorcycle is available in 3 colours - Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Burnt Gold, Metallic Mat Sword Silver/Candy Daring Red, and Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Mat Stellar Blue. Dispatches will begin from mid-May onwards.

Powering the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa is a 1340cc in-line 4-cylinder engine. The gigantic motor features revised intake and exhaust systems and comply with the latest BS6 emission regulations. It has been tuned to pump out 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. For the transmission, we have a 6-speed gearbox.

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa comes with a bunch of advanced electronics. There is a 6-axis IMU, cornering ABS, launch control, cruise control, multiple riding modes, power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, and anti-lift control system. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a bi-directional quick shift system for those seamless up and down gear shifts. We also get a revised instrument cluster with a new TFT display in the centre that shows a plethora of information about the electronics and other features.

