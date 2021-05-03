This Modified Royal Enfield is Inspired by Harley-Davidson CVO

We’ve come across various modified Royal Enfield motorcycles in the past that draw inspiration from different Harley-Davidson models. For instance, we did a post about a Classic 350 that was transformed into an Iron 883. Today, we are sharing with you another impressive modification job which is a work of Bengaluru-based Bulleteer Customs.

Known as the Royal Enfield Odyssey, this motorcycle takes inspiration from the mighty Harley-Davidson CVO. It flaunts a massive and beautifully designed front fairing that changes the overall visual appeal of the motorcycle. Only because of this element, the whole stance of the machine has been transformed drastically. We like the detailing work on the fairing and also the fine gold pinstriping and shape that results in a fantastic-looking product.

Other major changes that are instantly noticeable in this modified Royal Enfield motorcycle include a pair of hard case panniers and a hard case top box. These storage options should be good enough to carry luggage for a long road trip. Bulleteer Customs has also added what appears to be a custom-built seat that should provide the utmost comfort for both the rider as well as the pillion. Some of the other mods include alloy wheels, aftermarket LED headlamp and side turn signals, tyres, exhaust, and rearview mirrors.

We also like the colour combination of this modified Royal Enfield motorcycle. The black imparts a sporty look whereas the grey adds mild contrast. And, of course, the gold pinstriping on the front fender, fairing, fuel tank, and even on the hard case panniers provides a touch of elegance.

Bulleteer Customs says that it plans to add more features to this kit. It aims to incorporate a full-fledged music system for uninterrupted entertainment and also a cooler compartment for storing refreshing beverages.

We can say that this is one of the most eye-catching modified Royal Enfield motorcycles that we’ve ever seen. What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below.

