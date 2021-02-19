Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Harley-Davidson Iron 883? Impressive mods!

We’ve seen numerous modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycles in the past. However, this time we’ve stumbled upon a very interesting custom build which really looks apart. In fact, it has been modified so well that, for once, you’d get confused whether it’s a Royal Enfield Classic 350 or a Harley-Davidson Iron 883!

We can see in the video above that a lot of work has been put into this Classic 350 to make it look like the Iron 883. To begin with, the stock fuel tank has been replaced by an aftermarket one which is similar to that of the Harley-Davidson. The riding stance of the motorcycle has also been tweaked. There’s an Iron 883-like single speedometer and round LED headlight with a stylish ring. The turn indicators are aftermarket as well. The side panels are painted in glossy black and feature Harley-Davidson lettering.

We also like the bright orange wrap which is indeed eye-catching. The aftermarket exhaust is finished in black and also features a heat wrap in the front portion of the header pipe. While the chrome end cap looks decent, the golden touches on the heat shields could have also been left black. Similarly, the seat would have looked much better if the orange highlights were not added. But overall, the motorcycle has a pretty interesting visual appeal.

Some of the other mods include a thin LED strip for the taillight has been pasted on the rear fender, the license plate has been relocated to the RHS of the bike just above the muffler, bar-end mirrors and fork gaiters have been added for a bold and muscular front look. As far as the mechanicals are concerned, we don’t think any tinkering has been done with the engine, suspension, and brakes of the motorcycle.

What do you think of this modified Royal Enfield Classic 350? Do share your opinions with us in the comments section below.

