Modified Hero Xpulse 200 Flaunts its Turquoise Blue Colour

Some of the most common modifications that you’d find implemented in a Hero Xpulse 200 would include an aftermarket exhaust and handlebar, a rear rack for fitting a top box or carrying luggage, a taller windscreen, and custom seat. Of course, there is also the official rally kit which Hero MotoCorp offers. We have, however, come across a modified Hero Xpulse 200 which is unique in its own way - a special colour scheme.

It can be seen in the pictures, that have been uploaded by _dream_hunter_93 on Instagram, that the modified Hero Xpulse 200 has been given a complete makeover. The showstopper here is the turquoise blue colour which has been used on some parts of the motorcycle. For example, the front wheel, bash plate, fuel tank, side body panels, and rear portion of the front fender are finished in this shade. To enhance the overall visual appeal of the ADV even further, black graphics have been used which somehow go in sync with the black engine and rear wheel.

Also Read: Watch Royal Enfield Classic 500 Lead Hero Xpulse 200 on Off-Road Trail

Some of the other cosmetic changes that have been incorporated on this modified Hero Xpulse 200 include a smoked LED tail lamp, different sets of aftermarket indicators for front and rear, and a taller blacked-out windscreen. Other mods consist of an aftermarket handlebar, exhaust, and crash/engine guard.

What are your opinions about this modified Hero Xpulse 200? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

The Hero Xpulse 200 is currently on sale for INR 1,15,230 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which makes it one of the most affordable dual-sport motorcycles in the country. It is available in five colours namely White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red, and Panther Black. Powering the ADV is a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 17.8bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 16.45Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. Some of its features that make it such a brilliant machine off the road include 220mm ground clearance, 190mm long-travel front suspension, 10-step adjustable rear monoshock, dual-purpose tyres, aluminium bash plate, and large wheels.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.