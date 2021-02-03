Watch Royal Enfield Classic 500 Lead Hero Xpulse 200 on Off-Road Trail

There is no doubt that Hero MotoCorp has done a phenomenal job with the Xpulse 200. It is one of the most affordable and capable dual-sport motorcycles available in the Indian market at the moment. The Hero Xpulse 200 has become quite popular amongst the enthusiasts in a short period for several reasons such as its supreme off-road abilities, cheap maintenance, and, of course, the optional Rally Kit which Hero MotoCorp offers.

We have come across several videos in which the Hero Xpulse 200 is killing it on various terrains. However, we were surprised when we stumbled upon the video (uploaded by YouTuber Abhinav Bhatt) above in which a Royal Enfield Classic 500 is leading the Xpulse on an off-road trail. Interesting, isn’t it?

It can be seen in the video that the Royal Enfield Classic 500 is doing decent speeds on the off-road trail which consists of loose mud, uneven surfaces, and even rocks. The trail is also covered by trees on both sides. Considering all these aspects, the RE rider appears to be doing a pretty good job manoeuvring the motorcycle in such an environment. We also infer from the footage that the Hero Xpulse 200 rider isn’t really pushing very hard in order to catch up or overtake the RE rider.

So, we guess that it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it isn’t always the motorcycle that matters, sometimes it’s the rider. Wouldn’t you agree? Here, the RE rider showed a good skillset and utilised the low-end torque of the Classic 500 to his advantage.

While Royal Enfield had discontinued its 500cc models here in India, these motorcycles are available on sale in select countries. In fact, RE has recently entered the Japanese market and opened its first standalone flagship store in Tokyo. The Chennai-based company also launched 5 models in the Land of the Rising Sun including the Classic 500, the Bullet 500, the 650 Twins, and the Himalayan.

