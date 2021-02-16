Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Neatly Modified for Long-Distance Touring

Although the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a naked motorcycle built to rule the streets with its bold and muscular design and peppy performance, that doesn’t mean it can’t be used for long-distance touring. Its 199.5cc single-cylinder engine puts out 24.5PS of max power at 9750rpm and 18.5Nm of peak torque at 8000rpm. These are some healthy output figures that help the motorcycle to cruise at decent speeds without a hassle.

Now, to make touring on his Pulsar NS200 that much more comfortable and stress-free, Instagram user motor_headed has carried out certain modifications on his motorcycle. We can see in the picture above that the owner has added a long windscreen which should provide some wind protection. It is finished in black and, thus, also enhances the motorcycle’s overall looks.

We can also spot a huge crash guard which has been designed such that it can also hold large jerry cans. Moving to the rear, there is a carrier on which a top box is mounted. The pannier stays are also installed to carry hard case panniers. Looking closely, we also find out that the stock clip-on handlebars of the NS200 have been replaced by a single-piece tube-type handlebar. It appears to be of the Bajaj Dominar 400. This should provide a relaxed and upright riding stance which, in turn, help the rider to cover long distances with improved comfort.

Some of the other changes that we can spot in this modified Bajaj Pulsar NS200 include an aftermarket front license plate holder, carbon-fibre stickers on the side panels, and red paint job on the front wheel. All the stock decals, logos, and stickers have been removed for a cleaner visual appearance.

What do you think of this modified Bajaj Pulsar NS200? Also, have you performed any modifications on your NS200 that help in long-distance touring? Let us know in the comments below.

