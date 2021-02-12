Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Honda Hornet 2.0 - Which Sounds Better?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 made its debut in the Indian market in 2012. It has certainly proved its mettle over the years and become quite popular among enthusiasts. Sitting a segment below is the Honda Hornet 2.0 which was launched in our country last year. It has been a topic of interest because of its USD front forks. Today, we aren’t going find out which one of the two motorcycles is quicker or has a higher top speed. We are going to figure out whose exhaust note is better.

It can be seen in the video above, that has been uploaded by YouTube MRD Vlogs, that a Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Honda Hornet 2.0 are parked beside each other. They are in an open surrounding and not an underpass, basement parking, or tunnel where the exhaust note could get enhanced.

The Honda is fired up first. The motorcycle is left at idle for a few seconds and then revved up a couple of times. The same process is then carried out on the Pulsar. What we can infer from the footage is that the exhaust note of the Hornet 2.0 is mild, especially during idling. It does acquire some bass as the revs climb, however, it still isn’t very engaging. On the other hand, the Pulsar’s exhaust note has more bass to it. It is also louder than the Honda’s even at idle. It becomes gruntier when the motorcycle is revved and feels quite engaging.

We liked the Bajaj Pulsar NS200’s exhaust note. What about you? Do let us know in the comments below.

For reference, the NS200 uses a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine. This liquid-cooled motor comes with Bajaj Auto’s Triple Spark technology and is capable of churning out 24.5PS of max power and 18.5Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.40cc single producing 17.26PS and 16.1Nm.

Specifications Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Honda Hornet 2.0 Type Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 3 spark plugs Single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected, 1 spark plug Displacement 199.5cc 184.40cc Max power 24.5PS at 9750rpm 17.26PS at 8500rpm Max torque 18.5Nm at 8000rpm 16.1Nm at 6000rpm Transmission 6-speed 5-speed

