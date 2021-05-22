Mahindra XUV700 to be More Powerful Than Tata Safari - Report

Mahindra & Mahindra will soon launch the XUV700 as their all-new flagship. The automaker is testing the SUV under a heavy camouflage for the past few months, but the official launch of the car has got delayed due to the ongoing health crisis. However, earlier this year, the carmaker officially revealed the name of the SUV. Ever since the revealing of the nomenclature, additional information about the Mahindra XUV700 has also come out from various sources.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be sold in turbocharged petrol and diesel units, with the latter reportedly being tested in three states of tune. The least potent of these is 180bhp, while the most powerful is 210bhp. There's also a version with 190bhp of maximum power. However, in all likelihood, it's the least powerful variant that will make it to production. That said, the XUV700 will be still more powerful than the new Tata Safari, which offers a 167.62bhp motor. The most powerful spec could be kept on hold for a few years until the advent of a facelifted version. Right now, there is no update about the petrol engine but the new Mahindra XUV700 is likely to derive power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit.

Reports also suggest that Mahindra’s HID were not approved by ARAI because they were too bright. The automaker needs to calibrate the headlights and lower the brightness. The all-new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered with both LED and HID headlamp setups with the LEDs being on offer only on the top-spec trim of the SUV.

The carmaker will initiate the Standard Operation Procedure of the XUV700 only by the end of August 2021 due to the shortage of semiconductors in the market. Moreover, there is also a shortage of fully digital instrument clusters. In the Indian market, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will rub shoulders with MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar. The automaker has plans to launch the SUV in our market by the end of this year. It would be safe to expect Mahindra to launch the all-new XUV700 during this year's festive season. After the introduction of the XUV700, the carmaker will launch the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio next year.

Source