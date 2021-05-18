Mahindra Thar Drifting In Snow Is The Most Satisfying Thing Ever

The Mahindra Thar is primarily known for its supreme off-road ability. What makes it even more enticing is the price, retailing from INR 12.10 lakh and go up to INR 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar is the most affordable 4x4 SUV available in the country right now and it's a proper one at that. This naturally makes the sport of off-roading a lot more accessible to regular car buyers, which means there's that much more fun to be had and exploit the potential of a true SUV.

Here we have a video where we can see the Thar pulling off multiple donuts on heavy snow. Even just by looking at this Thar on your screen, you can imagine how much fun the owner must have had throwing the SUV around on snow. We bet there's no other vehicle in this price range that can quite pull off such stunts. The Thar is a proper 4x4, and on surfaces like snow where it's easy to lose traction, one can easily overwhelm the grip of the rear tyres and pull off some fantastic donuts such as these.

Engine options on the Thar include a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDI petrol engine that makes 150 bhp and 300Nm of torque (320Nm with the automatic gearbox) and a 2.2 litre mHawk diesel unit that makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox for both engines. Four-wheel drive along with a low-range transfer case is standard for all the variants.

Meanwhile, the convertible soft-top variants and petrol-manual variants have a comparatively shorter waiting period. The new Mahindra Thar is an extremely well-packaged vehicle with all amenities and features you'd expect from a modern-day SUV. If you can live with two doors, the new Thar is also a great everyday car. Although the Thar does not have a direct rival currently, it will soon see competition from the BS6 Force Gurkha and India-bound Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

