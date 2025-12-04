Mitsubishi Destinator SUV Goes on Sale in Vietnam

Mitsubishi Motors has officially launched the Destinator, its new seven-seater midsize SUV, in Vietnam from 1 December. The rollout comes via Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam (MMV) and marks the latest step in the brand’s regional expansion strategy for its family-focused SUV.

Developed under the concept “Confidence Booster for Energetic Families,” the Destinator features a spacious three-row cabin and is set to reach around 70 global markets, including ASEAN countries, South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The model first debuted in Indonesia in July, where it quickly gained traction with about 12,000 bookings in just four months, beating Mitsubishi’s yearly target of 10,000 units. Its Philippine launch followed on 20 November, strengthening its presence in key growth markets.

Mitsubishi positions the Destinator as a refined yet versatile SUV, blending a modern design with a roomy interior and performance suited for varied road and weather conditions.

Adding to its appeal, the Destinator has already earned industry recognition, winning Gold in the Best Industrial Product Design category at the VMARK Vietnam Design Award 2025. This marks Mitsubishi’s third consecutive VMARK gold, following accolades for the Xforce in 2023 and Triton in 2024.