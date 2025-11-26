Mitsubishi Launches All-New Destinator SUV in the Philippines

Mitsubishi Motors has officially begun sales of the all-new Destinator in the Philippines, marking the SUV’s next major step after its strong debut in Indonesia earlier this year. The brand plans an aggressive global rollout, with the model set to reach Vietnam, other ASEAN markets, South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa—covering nearly 70 countries in total.

Manufactured at Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia in West Java, the Destinator has been developed with the theme “Confidence Booster for Energetic Families.” The midsize SUV offers a spacious three-row, seven-seat layout, blending a bold, authentic SUV stance with a premium, comfort-focused interior. Mitsubishi says the name reflects its aim to help families explore new destinations with confidence, backed by strong performance and stability across varying road and weather conditions.

The SUV has already proven its appeal in Indonesia, securing around 12,000 orders within four months—well above the initial sales target of 10,000 units for the fiscal year. Buyers, primarily men in their mid-30s to mid-40s, are drawn to its sophisticated exterior and upmarket cabin.

Adding to its promising start, the Destinator swept major honours at the GridOto Awards 2025, taking home Car of the Year 2025 and Best Medium SUV. This marks Mitsubishi’s third Car of the Year win, following the Pajero Sport in 2016 and the Xpander in 2018.

With strong demand, premium positioning, and a global rollout in motion, the Mitsubishi Destinator is shaping up to be one of the brand’s most important SUVs for emerging markets.