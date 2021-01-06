MG ZS SUV Scores An Impressive 5-Star Safety Rating From ASEAN NCAP

We have reported to you that MG Motors will be bringing the ICE-powered ZS SUV to India. The MG ZS sold in the Vietnamese and Thai markets is the facelifted version that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The made-in-Thailand MG ZS facelift has now been crash tested by ASEAN NCAP and it has come away with an impressive 5-star safety rating. The MG ZS scored 32.27 points out of maximum 36.00 points available in adult occupancy protection. Meanwhile, it scored 40.96 out of maximum of 49.00 points for child occupant protection. Let's tell you more about it in detail.

The MG ZS secured 14.27 points out of 16.00 for the frontal impact test. It scored a full 16.00 out of 16.00 for the side impact test and 2.00 out of 4.00 for the head protection for adult occupants. Head and leg protection for the driver and front passenger was rated as good. Meanwhile, chest protection for the driver was rated as marginal and chest and right knee protection for the front passenger was rated adequate.

The ZS scored 90% in the adult occupant protection, with a weighted score of 44.82, thus giving it a 5-star safety rating. For child occupancy protection, the ZS scored 14.00 out of 16.00 in the frontal impact test, 8.00 out of 8.00 in the side impact test, 9.98 out of 12.00 in the child seat installation assessment. That again gave it a 90% score in the child occupant protection test with a weighted score of 20.90.

ASEAN NCAP tested the base C+ trim of the ZS SUV. In terms of safety equipment, the base trim of the ZS comes equipped with dual front airbags, ABS, ESC, and a seatbelt warning system with retractor, pre-tensioner, and load limiter for the driver and front passenger. Additional safety features also include side and curtain airbags as optional extras. The ZS however scored only 61% in the safety assist assessment for a weighted score of 15.28.

When MG Motors brings the ZS to India, it will be a petrol-only SUV, at least initially. MG Motors offers a wide range of engine options with the ZS SUV overseas. There's a 111hp/160Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, a 120hp/150Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 160hp/230Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit. It remains to be seen which of these make it to India. MG Motors is expected to debut the ICE-powered ZS SUV in India sometime in early 2021, possibly before March. When launched, it will sit in the mid-size SUV segment where it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. We expect prices to start from around INR 12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.