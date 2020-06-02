MG ZS EV launched in six more cities in India - IAB Report

The MG ZS EV has been launched in six more cities in India. The electric SUV is now available in 11 cities in India.

The MG ZS EV was initially available in Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Now, it is available even in Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Chennai. Below are the names and addresses of the MG dealerships where the ZS EV electric SUV can be purchased in the new cities:

Serial Number City Dealership Address Contact Number 1. Pune MG Pune Bund Garden Parakh House, Boat Club(Liberty phase 2 Bund Garden, Sangamvadi), Pune, Maharashtra - 411001 9099058585 MG Pune Wakad Survey no 142, Hissa no 1+2/5, Wakad, Mumbai Banglore Highway, Pune, Maharashtra - 411057 9099058585 2. Surat MG Surat Ground floor, Icon business centre, opposite central mall, Piplod Dumas Road, Surat, Gujarat - 395007 8511247711 3. Cochin MG Cochin Opposite Metro Pillar no 155, NH 47, Muttom, Near Aluva, Cochin, Kerala - 683106 7902410000 4. Chandigarh MG Chandigarh Tricity Business Block, Elante Mall -178, MW Area, Industrial Area Phase I, Chandigarh, Chandigarh - 160002 7888799210 5. Jaipur MG Jaipur Ajmer road Near Bajaj capital, G-3, Anukampa Tower, Church road (M.I. Road), Gopalbari, Jaipur, Rajasthan - 302001 8448030040 MG Jaipur Tonk Road Plot No. 2& 3/4, Choudhary Charan Singh Colony, Tonk Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan - 302029 8448030040 6. Chennai MG Chennai Anasalai NO. 824/2, ANNASALAI NANDANAM, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600035 7733994433 MG Chennai OMR No 4, Perungudi Industrial Estate Perungudi, Old Mahabalipuram Road Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 600097 7733994433

The MG ZS EV measures 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,620 mm (1,644 mm with roof rails) in height. It has a 2,585 mm wheelbase. A 44.5 kWh battery pack is standard, and it is used by a front-mounted electric motor that generates 142.76 PS of max. power at 3,500 rpm and 353 Nm of max. torque at 5,000 rpm. The 44.5 kWh battery pack can be charged from 0-80% via a 7 kW AC charger in 6 to 8 hours. The time reduces to just 50 minutes if using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

The MG ZS EV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. It has a range of 340 km. It is available in Excite and Exclusive trims, for a price of INR 20.88 lakh* and INR 23.58 lakh* respectively. We have covered the trim-wise features of the electric SUV in another story before.

*Ex-showroom New Delhi