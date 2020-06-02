MG ZS EV launched in six more cities in India - IAB Report

02/06/2020 - 12:14 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The MG ZS EV has been launched in six more cities in India. The electric SUV is now available in 11 cities in India.

The MG ZS EV was initially available in Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Now, it is available even in Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Chennai. Below are the names and addresses of the MG dealerships where the ZS EV electric SUV can be purchased in the new cities:

Serial NumberCityDealershipAddressContact Number
1.PuneMG Pune Bund GardenParakh House, Boat Club(Liberty phase 2 Bund Garden, Sangamvadi), Pune, Maharashtra - 4110019099058585
MG Pune WakadSurvey no 142, Hissa no 1+2/5, Wakad, Mumbai Banglore Highway, Pune, Maharashtra - 4110579099058585
2.SuratMG SuratGround floor, Icon business centre, opposite central mall, Piplod Dumas Road, Surat, Gujarat - 3950078511247711
3.CochinMG CochinOpposite Metro Pillar no 155, NH 47, Muttom, Near Aluva, Cochin, Kerala - 6831067902410000
4.ChandigarhMG Chandigarh TricityBusiness Block, Elante Mall -178, MW Area, Industrial Area Phase I, Chandigarh, Chandigarh - 1600027888799210
5.JaipurMG Jaipur Ajmer roadNear Bajaj capital, G-3, Anukampa Tower, Church road (M.I. Road), Gopalbari, Jaipur, Rajasthan - 3020018448030040
MG Jaipur Tonk RoadPlot No. 2& 3/4, Choudhary Charan Singh Colony, Tonk Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan - 3020298448030040
6.ChennaiMG Chennai AnasalaiNO. 824/2, ANNASALAI NANDANAM, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 6000357733994433
MG Chennai OMRNo 4, Perungudi Industrial Estate Perungudi, Old Mahabalipuram Road Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tamil Nadu - 6000977733994433

The MG ZS EV measures 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,620 mm (1,644 mm with roof rails) in height. It has a 2,585 mm wheelbase. A 44.5 kWh battery pack is standard, and it is used by a front-mounted electric motor that generates 142.76 PS of max. power at 3,500 rpm and 353 Nm of max. torque at 5,000 rpm. The 44.5 kWh battery pack can be charged from 0-80% via a 7 kW AC charger in 6 to 8 hours. The time reduces to just 50 minutes if using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

The MG ZS EV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. It has a range of 340 km. It is available in Excite and Exclusive trims, for a price of INR 20.88 lakh* and INR 23.58 lakh* respectively. We have covered the trim-wise features of the electric SUV in another story before.

*Ex-showroom New Delhi

MG ZS EV - Image Gallery

