Meteor 350 vs Classic 350 BS4 bottle test - Which one has fewer vibrations?

Royal Enfield has recently launched the Meteor 350 in India. It is the first motorcycle to be based on the company’s latest 350cc platform - that includes a brand-new engine, gearbox, chassis, and frame - which is said to have brought the overall vibration levels to a minimum. So, we thought it would be interesting to put the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 alongside the Classic 350 BS4 and conduct a bottle test to see which one of these have fewer vibrations.

We started with the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS4. We put a water bottle on the fuel tank and cranked up the motorcycle. As expected, higher levels of vibrations were instantly noticeable on the water bottle as well as on the bike itself. In fact, it took only a few seconds for the water bottle to fell off. We decided to give the test another go but this time we changed the position of the water bottle and gave the engine a few revs. There was a noticeable increase in the vibration levels as the revs climed, however, the water bottle did not fell as quickly as before.

Next, it was the Meteor 350’s turn. Due to the curved shape of the fuel tank, it was a bit difficult to place the water bottle on it. However, we somehow managed to do it and fired up the new motorcycle. We were very surprised to see the results! The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vibration levels are very well contained. The water bottle did not move at idle, however, when we revved the motorcycle a little, it slid and rested against the handlebar. Even in this position, the vibrations were far fewer than what we experienced on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS4.

So clearly, the winner of our bottle test is the new Meteor 350. Royal Enfield has managed to achieve this level of refinement by using a balancer shaft in the 350cc engine. Also, the motor does not have the old-school pushrod mechanism rather uses a SOHC set up. As for the output figures, it delivers 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. We will be coming up with several more Royal Enfield Meteor 350 videos soon, so stay tuned.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.