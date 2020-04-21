Mercedes C-Class 2.0L petrol launched, priced from INR 40.90 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the C-Class 2.0L petrol in India. The C-Class 2.0L petrol replaces the C-Class 1.5L petrol-electric mild-hybrid. Its prices start at INR 40.90 lakh*.

The Mercedes C-Class had received the 1.5-litre petrol-electric mild-hybrid engine with its facelift. However, this engine, co-developed by Daimler and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, has been dropped in India now. In for MY2020 is a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 150 kW (203 PS) of maximum power at 5,800-6,100 rpm but it hasn’t disclosed its maximum torque. The C-Class with this engine can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 239 km/h.

Like the Mercedes C-Class 1.5L petrol-electric mild-hybrid, the Mercedes C-Class 2.0L petrol is available in the Prime and Progressive grades but not the AMG Line grade. The Prime grade includes features like LED headlamps, sliding sunroof, Avantgarde interior, 64-colour ambient lighting, Audio 20 infotainment system with a 10.25-inch full-HD display and GPS navigation, electrically adjustable front seats and electric roller-blind for the rear.

The Progressive grade is differentiated from the Prime grade with wireless phone charger, 225-watt, 9-speaker Midline sound system, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster, memory function for the electrically adjustable driver's seat, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, reverse camera and brown open-pore walnut wood trim among others.

Mercedes C-Class 2.0L petrol - Prices*

C-Class 2.0L petrol Prime - INR 40,90,000

C-Class 2.0L petrol Progressive - INR 46,54,000

*Ex-showroom