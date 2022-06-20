Mercedes-Benz Opens Western India's 1st MAR 2020 Service Outlet

Mercedes-Benz has inaugurated a state-of-art new workshop facility of Auto Hangar in Mumbai’s prime location of Vile Parle. With ‘MAR 2020’ global retail presentation, the Auto Hangar Vile Parle service center aims to deliver a luxury customer experience to the growing Mercedes-Benz customer base in the financial capital.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services & Corporate Affairs, Mercedes-Benz India and Mohan Mariwala, Managing Director, Auto Hangar inaugurated the ‘MAR 2020’ workshop in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

‘MAR 2020’

A modern retail presentation format from Mercedes-Benz was implemented across the globe. It offers a unique experience with the combination of the digital and physical worlds. The new modern design and signature architecture enable a seamless customer journey. With the new format, people’s roles and processes are realigned to ensure coordination between various touchpoints and operations, for higher customer convenience. The modern format creates an enriching ownership experience for our customers with state-of-the-art concepts and designs.

Highlights of the Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar workshop: