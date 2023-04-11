Mercedes-AMG E63 Final Edition is Now Headed to Japan

Last hurrah of the current generation has 50 units dedicated to the Land of the Rising Sun. Each one will cost the equivalent of $183,955

Initially announced in May 2021, the Final Edition marks the end of the current generation of Mercedes-Benz’s midsize sedan. We all know that the maker would never completely phase out such an important car. The reason why this moment is so important is that this E63 AMG S will be the last to only use an internal combustion engine, the famous twin-turbo 4.0L V8.

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Performance variations are far from being a rare appearance in Mercedes-Benz cars. In fact, the German maker is now offering at least two of them on every urban car it sells, whether it brings extensive modifications or is simply an accessory pack. Lately, the “63” label has been reserved for the range-topper version, which offers the most intense performance upgrades.

In this guise, the baby brother C-Class is brash and ostentatious, while the big brother S-Class is a limousine for owners who want to drive once in a while. The E-Class turns out to be the best of both worlds. It is elegant and refined as any Mercedes-Benz should be, but remains approachable enough to encourage the owner to brush up their performance driving skills.

The AMG E63 S Final Edition

In order to make a special edition of a special version, Mercedes-AMG invested primarily in tuning parts. The final E63 AMG comes exclusively in matte Magno grey with sporty graphics and a special AMG badge on the C-pillars. You will also find the AMG Night Package, which is responsible for several glossy black accents, and the typical 20-inch forged AMG wheels.

The cabin plays to the part by bringing carbon fiber accents, Nappa leather upholstery with contrasting accents in yellow, AMG performance seats, and a numbered plate. When we talk about performance, the good, old 4.0-liter V8 makes 603 hp of power and 627 lb-ft of torque using the rear-biased 4MATIC+ traction system and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

While the Final Edition as a whole is limited to 999 units, the automaker will send only 50 to Japan. The interesting part is that, even though the country uses right-hand drive, there will be 25 cars with that setting and the other 25 with left-hand drive. We assume that the latter means to cater to people who want it as a collectible, rather than driving it on a daily basis.

Give your Car a Taste of AMG Tuning

