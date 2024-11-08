Mercedes-AMG Teases All-New High-Performance Electric SUV

Mercedes-AMG has just dropped an exciting teaser for its upcoming full-size, high-performance SUV. Developed entirely in-house at AMG's headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany, this SUV marks a significant step for the brand, showcasing their push into electric performance with innovation and luxury at the forefront.

This powerhouse will be built on the all-electric AMG.EA platform, which AMG designed from scratch. While the SUV will be the second model to use the AMG.EA platform, it’s also noteworthy as the sixth vehicle developed entirely by AMG, following the iconic GT, SL, and SLS.

The teaser image reveals just the silhouette, but it hints at a design language reminiscent of top-tier luxury SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, with a sleek yet muscular profile. AMG plans to roll out the first prototypes for testing this winter, setting the stage for a new era in high-performance electric SUVs.