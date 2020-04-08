Yamaha TMax 560 maxi-scooter revealed, to be launched internationally on 8 May

The Yamaha TMax 560, the Euro 5 successor to the Yamaha TMax 530, has been officially revealed. It has two variants and will be launched internationally on 8 May 2020.

Yamaha TMax 560 Features

The TMax 560 looks similar to the TMax 530. However, there are some visual differences on the new sports scooter. The front side turn signals of the Yamaha TMax 560 are quite compact and feature LEDs. The headlight has the same shape but it features 4 LEDs.

The design of the rear cowl is different and it gives the scooter a sportier look. The side cowl is different as well. The exhaust, unlike that of the old model, is an all-black unit. The biggest change has to be the tail light, which is a new, LED unit that creates a T-shape.

Some of the other key features of the Yamaha TMax 560 are:

Twin-pod instrument cluster

Split seats

Large under-seat storage with light

Adjustable front windscreen

Dual disc brakes at the front

Traction control

ABS

Yamaha TMax 560 Specs

Powering the new TMax is a 562 cc twin-cylinder, DOHC engine. This water-cooled mill churns out 48 PS of maximum power and 56 Nm of peak torque. Yamaha has also included some other changes which lead to reduced engine vibrations and improved acceleration.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Twin-cylinder, Water-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve Displacement 561 cc Max power 48 PS at 7,500 rpm Max torque 56 Nm at 5250 rpm Transmission V-belt type continuously variable transmission / automatic

Yamaha TMax 560 Variants

There are two variants of the Yamaha TMax 560 - Standard and Tech Max. The latter gets additional features like cruise control, electronically adjustable front windscreen, and heated hand grip and seat.

Also Read: Yamaha Majesty S 155 cc maxi-scooter unveiled - Way more powerful than Aprilia SXR 160

Yamaha TMax 560 Price and Colours

The standard variant of the new Yamaha TMax 560 has been priced at JPY 11,60,000 (INR 8.08 lakh) and is offered in only Matte Blueish Grey Metallic colour. On the other hand, the Yamaha TMax 560 Tech Max costs JPY 1290,000 (INR 8.99 lakh) and is offered in two colour options - Matte Greenish Grey and Matte Dark Grey.

Chances of Yamaha bringing the TMax 560 in India are low. For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.