Maserati MC Pura and MC Pura Cielo Launched in India from ₹4.12 Crore

Maserati has launched its latest supercar duo — the MC Pura and MC Pura Cielo — in India, priced at ₹4.12 crore and ₹5.12 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. The new models succeed the MC20 and mark the next chapter in Maserati’s modern performance lineup.

Making its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the MC Pura retains the MC20’s familiar silhouette but with aerodynamic refinements and sharper details. Built on a carbon fibre monocoque, the coupe emphasizes lightweight rigidity, while the convertible Cielo variant adds a retractable glass roof that enhances the open-top experience.

Inside, the MC Pura continues Maserati’s focus on race-inspired luxury. The cabin features carbon fibre accents, Alcantara upholstery, a digital driver display, and a central touchscreen for infotainment. The three-spoke steering wheel integrates the engine start/stop button and gearshift paddles, underscoring the car’s driver-focused design.

Under the hood lies Maserati’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, delivering 621 BHP and 720 Nm of torque through an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This setup propels the MC Pura from 0–100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, cementing its status as one of the quickest cars in its class.

On this occasion, Philippe Claverol, Head of Maserati Overseas Region, commented: “We are happy and proud to celebrate the opening of our new showroom and service in New Delhi, designed in line with Maserati’s latest standards. This marks not only a new chapter for the Brand in India but also a regional milestone, as it becomes the first showroom in the region to showcase MCPURA. Bringing this vision to life here reflects both our commitment to the Indian market and our dedication to offering customers an unparalleled Maserati experience.”

“Our growth in India is a direct response to the increasing appetite for distinctive Italian design and engineering,” said Mr. Dilmohan Singh, Dealer Principal. “This new showroom allows us to engage even more closely with a refined clientele who connect with Maserati’s spirit of performance, elegance, and innovation.”