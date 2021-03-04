13 Maruti Vitara Brezza Sell Every Hour in Last 5 Years

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country's largest-selling carmaker, has just announced the achievement of 6 lakh sales milestone for the Vitara Brezza. Launched in 2016, the B-SUV has taken a rather short time span of 5 years to set this sales record. Some quick calculations show that on average, the carmaker has managed to sell more than 13 units of the Brezza every hour since its launch less than 5 years ago. For the uninitiated, the Maruti Vitara Brezza went on sale in 2016 and was rather quick to make its way to the top of the sales chart. While its popularity has taken a hit with the advent of fresher models, like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, it's still a regular in the top 2 slots of the monthly sales charts of the entry-level SUV segment.

Commenting on the success, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said:

Launched in 2016, Vitara Brezza has consistently received appreciation from its customers and critics owing to its all-in-one package of power, refinement, convenience, comfort and premium-ness. Vitara Brezza is valued for its strong SUV stance and sporty character which gives the urban SUV a butch and bold look, making it extremely popular amongst the SUV customers. We have also introduced the 1.5L 4 cylinder petrol engine in the all-new Vitara Brezza early last year, making it the most refined SUV in its segment. It is a delight to announce that India’s best-selling compact SUV has further strengthened its position as the market leader with the sales of 6 Lakh units. This is a testimony of our customers’ elevated support and love for the brand, especially in a segment which is traditionally diesel driven.

When first launched, the Maruti Vitara Brezza came equipped with a Fiat-sourced D13A 1.3-litre oil-burner that produced 90PS and 200Nm. Last year, however, with the advent of the BS6 norms, the carmaker decided to replace the diesel mill with the K15 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill that outputs 105PS and 138Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic unit. The latter works in tandem with the company's SHVS mild-hybrid setup, which goes on to enhance the fuel economy to a slight extent. If ARAI tests are to be believed, the manual variant is capable of offering a fuel efficiency of 17.03 km/l, while the automatic version can provide up to 18.76 km/l.

Earlier this year, we learnt that Maruti Suzuki is likely to debut the next-gen Vitara Brezza towards the end of the ongoing calendar year. The complete model replacement for the hot-seller was earlier speculated to debut a tad earlier but it looks like the pandemic and the shift to the BS6 regime has delayed things a bit.

