Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Likely To Debut By Late 2021

The current-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been in the market since 2016 and this is really the car that got the sub-compact SUV segment in the country going. The Vitara Brezza won hearts with its typical upright SUV design that looked and felt larger than its sub-4m long dimensions would suggest. It was also hugely spacious on the inside. At the time, the Vitara Brezza was available with a sole Fiat-sourced 1.3L Multijet diesel engine but it was quick to set the sales charts on fire.

Even today, Maruti Suzuki has managed to keep the momentum going in spite of newer competition and the stricter emission norms forcing a switch to be a petrol-only model. Now, we have learnt that Maruti Suzuki is likely to debut the next-gen Vitara Brezza towards the end of 2021. The next-gen Vitara Brezza might have come earlier but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the shift to BS6 norms, which used up a lot of the company's engineering capacity.

The next-gen Vitara Brezza will take on the competition from the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite with a fresh new vigor. For the second-gen model, Maruti is expected to continue with a tall-boy, upright design with generous width that made the first-gen Brezza so popular among the masses. That should also open up sufficient space on the inside for a class-leading spacious rear seat and a relatively large boot as well. The new Vitara Brezza will boast of a bold grille up-front, a bluff nose and sharp-looking LEDs.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be based on the Heartect platform. Maruti Suzuki is expected to step up their game in terms of safety with the new-gen Vitara Brezza, where the floor of the monocoque structure could be strengthened and engineered with pre-set load paths in mind. A newer and modern architecture will also help the car have a more centralized approach to the integration of new systems such as connected car tech and advanced safety systems.

Under the hood, the next-gen Vitara Brezza will continue to be powered by the current 1.5L K Series engine but Maruti Suzuki could be ramping up the amount of electrical assistance. The current-gen Vitara Brezza already uses a mild-hybrid system but the new-gen model could be using a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor. Maruti could even re-introduce their 1.5L diesel engine in BS6 guise with the next-gen Brezza. With a brand new Vitara Brezza, the sub-compact SUV segment could very well be shaken up once again.

[News Source - AutocarIndia]