Citroen CC21 (Kia Sonet And Maruti Brezza Rival) Visualized Digitally

The Citroen C5 Aircross will come to India as the French carmaker's halo product. However, what will really make Citroen mainstream in India will be their second offering, which will be launched in the most lucrative automotive segment in the country right now - the sub-compact SUV space. Internally dubbed the Citroen CC21, the upcoming sub-compact SUV has been spotted testing on our roads on a couple of occasions. Based on these sightings, here, we have a rendering of what Citroen's Kia Sonet and Maruti Vitara Brezza rival could look like.

The CC21 will be the first model under Citroen's C-Cubed programme for India and it has been specifically developed for our market. Based on spy shots seen so far, the upcoming sub-compact SUV boasts a pretty rounded design language. All test mules seen so far were heavily wrapped in camouflage but we are almost certain that it will feature Citroen's quirky design theme, just as we have come to expect from the C5 Aircross. The split LED headlamp setup and the distinct Citroen grille are a couple of highlights. Just like the C5 Aircross, the CC21 could also feature colour-contrasting accents on the bumpers and along the sides.

Also Read : Citroen C5 Aircross Variant-Wise Features List Revealed Ahead Of Launch

From previous sightings, it is also interesting to note that the Citroen CC21 appears smaller than other sub-4m SUVs such as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Yes, it has an SUV-ish design and it rides pretty tall, but its overall dimensions and footprint are more comparable to those of the premium hatchbacks. Citroen could thus be looking to undercut the sub-compact SUV space and price the CC21 very aggressively with a sub-INR 5 lakh starting price.

The CC21 will be underpinned by a new platform which is a derivate of PSA Group's Common Modular Platform (CMP). This platform also underpins several Peugeot and Citroen vehicles globally. In fact, the India-spec Citroen sub-compact SUV will actually be a derivate on the Citroen C3 sold overseas. While Citroen offers a range petrol and diesel engines on the C3 globally, the India-spec model will be a petrol-only model. Under the hood, the CC21 could be powered by 1.2L turbo-petrol or a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine in India.

The CC21 is slated for a launch in India around Diwali 2021. The Citroen sub-compact SUV will be 'made in India' with high levels of localization and like every new model, pricing will be the key to its success. Following that, Citroen promises to keep introducing at least one new model every year, gradually building up its product line-up in our market.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Citroen updates and other four-wheeler news