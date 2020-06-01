Maruti Suzuki sells 18,000+ vehicles in May - IAB Report

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it sold 18,539 vehicles in the month of May this year. While that’s a much better number than April 2020’s sales, compared to May 2019’s sales, it’s a huge drop.

In May 2019, Maruti Suzuki had sold 1,34,641 vehicles. So, the sales have decreased by 86.23% Y-o-Y. The COVID-19 outbreak is to be blamed for the massive drop in sales. However, the company is slowly recovering. Last month, for reference, only 632 units were sold, and all of them were exports.

Out of the 18,539 vehicles sold in May 2020, 13,865 vehicles were shipped to Maruti Suzuki dealers in India, 23 units were sold to Toyota Kirloskar Motor dealers in India, and 4,651 units were exported, from Mundra and Mumbai ports. The 23 units were of the Toyota Glanza, which is basically a rebadged Maruti Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki restarted production at its Manesar and Gurugram plants on 12 May and 18 May respectively. Suzuki resumed manufacturing at its Gujarat automobile plant in Hansalpur on 25 May. The company manufactures the Baleno and Swift sub-compact cars there.

Suzuki was reportedly going to begin manufacturing the Mk4 Jimny in India at its Gujarat automobile plant last month. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has postponed the plan, and we no longer know when the production will begin. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has been gearing up for the relaunch of the S-Cross. This time, India will get the S-Cross with a BS6 petrol engine. The S-Cross petrol should go on sale by the middle of this month. It is available to pre-book unofficially at select dealerships now.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.