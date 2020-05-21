Maruti S-Cross petrol pre-bookings open, to be sold in 3 variants - Report

Maruti Suzuki will sell the S-Cross petrol in three variants, namely Delta, Zeta and Alpha, as per a new report from ZigWheels. Some dealers have even started taking pre-bookings, for a deposit of INR 11,000.

Maruti Suzuki had unveiled the S-Cross petrol at Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki model employs the BS6 K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 77 kW (104.69 PS) at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. The engine should feature the company’s Progressive Smart Hybrid dual-battery mild-hybrid system as standard.

Unlike the Maruti S-Cross diesel, the Maruti S-Cross petrol will be available with an automatic transmission. 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic will be the transmission choices. Customers waiting for a Maruti S-Cross automatic all this long will finally able to buy one soon. The fuel economy ratings aren’t out yet. We expect the manual configurations to return a mileage of over 20 km/l.

The Maruti S-Cross petrol’s prices may start at somewhere in the INR 9.00-9.50 lakh (ex-showroom) range. The source report states INR 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom) as the expected price, but we really doubt the Maruti S-Cross can challenge more advanced rivals like the Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks with a higher price.

The launch of the Maruti S-Cross petrol was originally scheduled to take place in March. Now, the launch is expected to take place in June.

