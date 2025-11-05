Maruti Suzuki Hits 3-Crore Sales Milestone in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the nation’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, has achieved a historic milestone — 3 crore cumulative sales in the domestic market. The feat, reached in just 42 years, underscores the brand’s unmatched market leadership and deep-rooted customer trust in India.

The journey began in 1983 when the first Maruti 800 was handed over to its owner, marking the start of India’s automotive revolution. Since then, Maruti Suzuki’s progress has been remarkable — it took 28 years and 2 months to reach the first crore, 7 years and 5 months for the second, and a record 6 years and 4 months for the latest crore, highlighting the brand’s accelerating growth.

Among the 3 crore cars sold, the Alto remains India’s favorite, contributing over 47 lakh units. The Wagon R follows with more than 34 lakh units, while the Swift claims over 32 lakh units. New-age models like the Brezza and Fronx have also joined the top 10 best-sellers, proving the company’s ability to evolve with changing buyer preferences.

With a current portfolio of 19 models and over 170 variants, Maruti Suzuki continues to deliver on its promise of accessible, reliable, and aspirational mobility. The company’s legacy of innovation and customer focus ensures that the “Joy of Mobility” dream stays alive for millions of Indian households.