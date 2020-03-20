Maruti Suzuki launches Tour S CNG BS6, Tour S (O) BS6 & Tour S (O) CNG BS6

In addition to giving the third-gen DZire a facelift, Maruti Suzuki has rolled out several updates for the Tour S, which is basically a second-gen DZire taxi.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has made the Tour S CNG BS6 compliant. The company has also introduced an Optional variant of the Tour S. It offers the newly launched Tour S (O) in BS6 petrol and BS6 CNG fuel options. Below are the prices* of these new configurations:

Maruti Tour S CNG BS6 (Maruti DZire taxi CNG BS6) - INR 6,36,700

Maruti Tour S (O) petrol BS6 (Maruti DZire taxi (O) petrol BS6) - INR 5,80,839

Maruti Tour S (O) CNG BS6 (Maruti DZire taxi (O) CNG BS6) - INR 6,40,839

The third-gen Maruti DZire switched from the BS6 K12M 1.2-litre Dual VVT naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine to the BS6 K12N 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine today. The new engine offers improved combustion efficiency and reduced friction. The Maruti Tour S or the second-gen Maruti DZire taxi is sold with the old engine in petrol and petrol-CNG versions and unlikely to make the switch anytime soon in order to be as affordable as possible.

On 16 March 2020, Maruti Suzuki announced that it will now sell the Tour range of vehicles via its Commercial channel. Maruti Suzuki Commercial network already retailed the Super Carry and the Eeco, and now, it sells the Tour H1 (Alto), Tour H2 (Celerio), Tour S (DZire), Tour V (Eeco) and the Tour M (Ertiga) as well. There are over 320 Maruti Suzuki Commercial stores spread across 235+ cities.

*Ex-showroom Delhi