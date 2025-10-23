Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Crosses 1 Lakh Exports

Maruti Suzuki India has achieved a major milestone as the Jimny 5-Door surpasses 1 lakh units in exports, marking a strong global run since its debut in 2023. The rugged off-roader, manufactured exclusively in India, is now sold in over 100 countries, including key markets like Japan, Mexico, and Australia.

The Jimny’s entry into Japan in January 2025—badged as the Jimny Nomade—created a sensation, with 50,000 orders booked within days. The enthusiastic response from Japan, one of the world’s most discerning auto markets, underscores the SUV’s global appeal and the strength of India’s automotive manufacturing capabilities.

Built on a ladder-frame chassis and equipped with Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system, the Jimny 5-Door blends traditional off-road toughness with everyday usability. Its 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers reliable performance, making it a go-anywhere SUV that appeals to adventure seekers and purists alike.

With its robust design, compact dimensions, and global acclaim, the Jimny 5-Door stands as a proud example of ‘Make in India’ engineering success, proving that a true off-roader can win hearts both at home and across the world.