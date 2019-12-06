Mild hybrid variants of Maruti Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6 to be recalled - Report

Maruti Suzuki is going to announce a major recall in the country for the mild-hybrid variants of the Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6, as per a new report from Team-BHP. What's interesting to note here is that all the three models in question come with the same 1.5 Litre K15B petrol engine working with a mild-hybrid system.

The source report says the Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which is the main culprit in this case. Around 60,000 vehicles have been affected from this recall. Maruti Suzuki dealers have been asked to pause the sales of these units until further notice. Also, factory dispatches have been halted until the issue is resolved.

The company's SHVS mild-hybrid technology was originally offered with the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine, but since the facelifted Maruti Ciaz's launch, it has been offered with the K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine as well. This naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine produces a maximum power of 104.69 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. Earlier this year, SHVS was introduced in the Maruti Baleno petrol as well.

The Maruti Ertiga and the recently launched Maruti XL6 have been gathering decent sales figures of around 4,200 units and 7,000 units, respectively. The sales of the Maruti Ciaz, on the other hand, have been showing reverse growth. 1,148 units of the sedan were sold in October 2019 as against 2,371 units in October 2018, marking a steep 62% year-on-year fall.

[Source: Team-BHP]