Maruti Eeco CNG BS6 launched, priced from INR 4.64 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has upgraded the Eeco CNG to BS6. The prices of the Eeco BS6 start at INR 4.64 lakh* and go up to INR 5.06 lakh*.

The Maruti Eeco CNG is the fourth BS6 compliant CNG offering from Maruti Suzuki. The Maruti Alto CNG, Maruti WagonR CNG and Maruti Ertiga CNG are also BS-VI compliant. The Maruti Alto K10 CNG is going to be discontinued, but there’s no word on what will happen to the Maruti Celerio CNG.

Maruti Suzuki is yet to release the specifications of the Eeco CNG BS6’ engine. The engine of the Eeco CNG BS4 is the G12B 1.2-litre bi-fuel unit that produces 46 kW (62.54 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 85 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm running on CNG. The BS4 version's fuel economy rating is 21.94 km/kg.

The Maruti Eeco is the Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling multi-purpose van. Basically a Maruti Versa spin-off, the Maruti Eeco was launched back in January 2010. Till date, the company has sold more than 6.7 lakh units, and this model enjoys an 87% market share in the van segment. Maruti Suzuki is enthusiastic about the growth of CNG fuel network in India and will launch more CNG models in the future. Announcing the Eeco CNG BS6 today, it said that in the first ten months of FY2020, a total of 259 CNG stations have been added across India. This marks a phenomenal growth of 101%.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Eeco in 4 versions (5-seat, 7-seat, Cargo and Ambulance). In all, there are 12 variants on sale.

Maruti Eeco CNG BS6 - Prices*

Variant Price Eeco Cargo CNG INR 4,64,300 Eeco Tour V AC CNG (5-seat) INR 4,93,800 Eeco AC with CNG (5-seat) INR 4,95,100 EECO Cargo CNG AC INR 5,06,200

*Ex-showroom Delhi