BS-VI Maruti WagonR S-CNG launched, priced from INR 5.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS-VI compliant S-CNG variant of the WagonR. The updated model costs INR 5.25 lakh* in the LXI variant and INR 5.32 lakh* in the LXI (O) variant. The old, BS-IV version was priced at INR 4,00,500* in the LXI variant and at INR 5,07,500* in the LXI (O) variant.

The Maruti WagonR S-CNG features a tank capacity of 60-litres (water equivalent) and is capable of returning a full mileage of 32.52 km/kg. The capacity of the petrol tank is 32 litres. The BS-IV model was slightly more economical and returned 33.54 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki came up with the CNG fitted/S-CNG vehicles almost a decade back and has already retailed over million green vehicles, including both CNG and mild-hybrid cars. The company says that that the next million vehicles milestone will be attained in a couple of years from now.

Commenting on the new launch, Shashank Srivastava, executive director - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said: “With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country. The 3rd generation WagonR is hugely successful and continues the iconic journey of brand WagonR with more than 24 lakh customers.”

Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG vehicles feature dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. These vehicles have been specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance irrespective of the driving terrain.

The Maruti WagonR S-CNG sources power from the K10B 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine. This engine in its previous, BS-IV version developed 43.5 kW (60 PS) at 5,500 rpm and 78 Nm at 3,500 rpm in CNG mode and 50 kW (68 PS) at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm at 3,500 rpm in petrol mode. The output figures of the BS-VI version are yet to be released.

*ex-showroom, Delhi