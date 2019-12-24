Maruti Dzire sales cross 2 million units, leads sub-4 metre sedan segment

Last year, the Maruti Swift's cumulative sales crossed 2 million units. This year, it's the Maruti Dzire to have reached this milestone.

The Maruti Dzire has been India's best-selling sedan for more than 10 years. With 1.2 lakh units sold between April-November 2019, it's leading the sedan sales this fiscal. Just to recap, the first-gen model was launched in March 2008. The second-gen model followed in February 2012, and then the third-gen model in May 2017.

The latest Maruti Dzire is built on the Heartect platform. Its sassy and sorted exterior looks are as much responsible for its success as the long feature list and creature comforts which include LED projector headlamps, daytime running lights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, leather-wrapped steering wheel and more. The safety net includes standard dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

The Maruti Dzire rival is available with the K12M 1.2-litre petrol powerhouse that produces 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm as well as the D13A 1.3-litre diesel engine which is rated to churn out 55 kW (74.78 PS) at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual are the available transmission choices. The fuel efficiency figures stand at 22.0 km/l (petrol)/28.4 km/l (diesel).

In similar updates, the Maruti Alto has crossed 38 lakh unit sales milestone in India.