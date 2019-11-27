Maruti Alto crosses 38 lakh unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has sold over 38 lakh units of the Alto in the Indian market since its launch in 2000. Also, the Alto has come out as the highest-selling hatchback in India for 15th consecutive year.

Maruti Alto is the most preferred choice among first-time car buyers in the country. Maruti Suzuki says that nearly 54% of Alto customers are new to cars. Alto's immense popularity in the entry-level car segment can be contributed to various factors including its highly competitive base price of INR 2,88,689 (ex-showroom), pocket-friendly maintenance and outstanding claimed fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l.

The Maruti Alto was launched in India back in 2000, and since then, it has received a slew of facelifts and updates. Also, it was among one the first Maruti cars to receive the BS-VI certificate way ahead of 1 April 2020 deadline. There is also a CNG variant of Alto present in the market.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti

Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to listen to our customers and bring innovations in

products to meet their evolving demands. Nearly 54% of Alto customers are first-time car buyers. Alto has been

the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy manoeuvrability,

high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc, while maintaining the affordability.”

Maruti Alto rivals the likes of Renault Kwid and the Datsun Redi GO. In another update, Maruti has recently launched a new entry-level car in the form of the S-Presso.