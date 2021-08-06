Mahindra XUV700 Red Colour Spotted Sans Camo, Looks Better in Flesh?

A few days ago, a bunch of Mahindra XUV700 spy shots had surfaced online completely revealing the exterior design of the upcoming SUV. And now, we have come across a new spy video that has captured the new vehicle in a shade of red wearing no camouflage whatsoever.

The previous clear Mahindra XUV700 spy shots had received mixed opinions from the audience. Mahindra had been testing the XUV700 for quite a while and several prototypes of the SUV had been spied on numerous times in the past. This led to a lot of hype about the new model and people’s expectations from the vehicle became too high. So, when the clear Mahindra XUV700 spy shots surfaced online, the SUV got mixed reactions from the public.

Now, the latest spy video shows us the new Mahindra XUV700 wearing no camouflage. The footage also reveals that the upcoming SUV will be offered in a red colour option. And we know from the previous spy shots that there will be a light brown paint scheme as well.

Also, in the new spy video, the XUV700 can be seen in actual or real-life conditions. Although it is a short clip, it’s enough to make us believe that the new SUV would look much better in the flesh and enjoy immense road presence. We are keen to find that out when Mahindra finally launches the XUV700.

Speaking of, while there’s no official statement regarding the launch of the new Mahindra XUV700, several speculations suggest that it could happen on 2nd October, the same date on which the new Mahindra Thar was introduced last year. When launched, the XUV700 will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Tata Safari 2021, and the likes.