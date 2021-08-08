Mahindra XUV700 to Come in 2021 Tata Safari Blue Colour?

Thanks to previous spy shots, we know that the Mahindra XUV700 will be available in at least two colour options - red and light brown. However, there also had been a few digital renders showing the new SUV in a few other paint schemes. So, can we expect to see the upcoming XUV700 in the 2021 Tata Safari blue colour?

To refresh your memory, the 2021 Tata Safari is available in a total of 5 colour options - Royal Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, Orcus White, and Tropical Mist Adventure. Now, there’s a digital render of the Mahindra XUV700 in a blue paint scheme. It isn’t exactly the same as the Royal Blue colour of the Safari but it appears somewhat similar.

The Mahindra XUV700 blue colour in the digital rendering has a rather softer shade. It also lacks the sheen that most of the buyers in the Indian market are usually attracted to. To be honest, overall, this blue colour appears to be a bit dull and doesn’t spark excitement. However, it is to be noted that this is just a digital render.

Now, if we compare the Mahindra XUV700 blue colour in the rendering with the Royal Blue paint scheme of the 2021 Tata Safari, we can see that the latter has a darker shade to it which, somehow, suits the masculine design of the SUV. It also has the lustre that we were talking about. Even with the dark shade, the overall colour doesn’t appear to be dull. Of course, this is the actual colour of the car and, hence, will look better than something in a rendering.

So, can we expect to see the Mahindra XUV700 in a similar blue colour that is currently available with the 2021 Tata Safari? Well, why not? It doesn’t have to be an exact match but a similar shade of blue could be a possibility, don’t you think? Now, the exact number of paint schemes that will be made available with the XUV700 will be revealed on 15 August 2021 when Mahindra will finally launch the new SUV.