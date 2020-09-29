Mahindra Thar booking details revealed via a teaser video

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was unveiled in August. The new off-road-focused SUV is slated to be launched in the country on 2 October. Now, Mahindra has released the booking details of the upcoming vehicle via a teaser video.

Unsurprisingly, the 2020 Mahindra Thar bookings will commence from the same day on which the new vehicle will be launched, i.e., 2 October. The deliveries are expected to begin soon after. No details regarding the token amount have been announced by the company.

The Mahindra Thar has a huge fan following in India and the new model has certainly sent a wave of excitement among the enthusiasts. The 2020 Thar is a significant upgrade over the previous model. It will be offered in two engine options. There will be a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor which is capable of producing 150 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 320 Nm. We will also have a 2.2-litre diesel mill that churns out 130 PS and 320 Nm. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The new Thar also gets a 4X4 transfer case and low-range gearbox as standard fitment in both the variants.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has been designed to tackle most of the off-road conditions. It has a break-over angle of 27-degrees and an approach angle of 41.8-degrees. The departure angle of the upcoming SUV is 36.8-degrees. It also has a water wading capacity of 650mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar key features & off-road prowess highlighted in a video

As per the earlier reports, the new Mahindra Thar price would start from INR 9.75 lakh* for which the company will provide the base AX variant with manual transmission and fixed soft top. The range-topping LX trim with automatic transmission, 4 seats, and hardtop will retail at INR 12.25 lakh*. These are the leaked pricing. Mahindra has not announced the official figures yet. It is expected to do so on 2 October.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom