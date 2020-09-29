Mahindra Thar booking details revealed via a teaser video

29/09/2020 - 14:00 | ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was unveiled in August. The new off-road-focused SUV is slated to be launched in the country on 2 October. Now, Mahindra has released the booking details of the upcoming vehicle via a teaser video.

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings
Unsurprisingly, the 2020 Mahindra Thar bookings will commence from the same day on which the new vehicle will be launched.

Unsurprisingly, the 2020 Mahindra Thar bookings will commence from the same day on which the new vehicle will be launched, i.e., 2 October. The deliveries are expected to begin soon after. No details regarding the token amount have been announced by the company.

The Mahindra Thar has a huge fan following in India and the new model has certainly sent a wave of excitement among the enthusiasts. The 2020 Thar is a significant upgrade over the previous model. It will be offered in two engine options. There will be a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor which is capable of producing 150 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 320 Nm. We will also have a 2.2-litre diesel mill that churns out 130 PS and 320 Nm. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The new Thar also gets a 4X4 transfer case and low-range gearbox as standard fitment in both the variants.

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has been designed to tackle most of the off-road conditions. It has a break-over angle of 27-degrees and an approach angle of 41.8-degrees. The departure angle of the upcoming SUV is 36.8-degrees. It also has a water wading capacity of 650mm and a ground clearance of 226mm.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar key features & off-road prowess highlighted in a video

As per the earlier reports, the new Mahindra Thar price would start from INR 9.75 lakh* for which the company will provide the base AX variant with manual transmission and fixed soft top. The range-topping LX trim with automatic transmission, 4 seats, and hardtop will retail at INR 12.25 lakh*. These are the leaked pricing. Mahindra has not announced the official figures yet. It is expected to do so on 2 October.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom

Mahindra Thar - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest