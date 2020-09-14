Mahindra Thar price leaked ahead of launch next month

The all-new Mahindra Thar has created quite a stir in the industry ever since it was unveiled last month. The new off-road-focused SUV has been given several interesting exterior and interior features that have made the enthusiasts very eager to get their hands on Mahindra’s latest offering. While there is still time before the 2020 Mahindra Thar is officially launched in India (on 2 October), the forthcoming car’s price list has been leaked.

If the leaked Mahindra Thar price list is to be believed, the starting price of the new vehicle will be INR 9.75 lakh* for which the company will provide the base AX variant with manual transmission and fixed soft top. The range-topping LX trim with automatic transmission, 4 seats, and hard top will retail at INR 12.25 lakh*. What do you think of the pricing of the new Thar? Share your opinions with us in the comments below.

It is being said that these are the introductory prices and Mahindra could revise them at a later stage. As far as the deliveries of the new Thar are concerned, they are scheduled to commence from the second week of October.

Mahindra Thar Key Features

Although there are a plethora of mentionable features of the new Thar, Mahindra has included a handful of elements that make the upcoming SUV that much more off-road-capable. Following are those features:

Brake lock differential

Break-over angle of 27-degrees

Approach angle of 41.8-degrees

36.8-degree departure angle

Water wading capacity of 650mm

Rear suspension travel of 235mm

Ground clearance of 226mm

Hill-hold and hill-descent controls

The new Mahindra Thar will be offered in two engine options. There will be a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor which is capable of producing 150 PS of maximum power and a peak torque of 320 Nm. We will also have a 2.2-litre diesel mill that churns out 130 PS and 320 Nm. As for the transmission, there is a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The new Thar also gets a 4X4 transfer case and low-range gearbox as standard fitment in both the variants.