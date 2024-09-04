Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Deliveries Set to Begin by End of Sept

Volvo’s fully electric flagship, the EX90 SUV, is ready to hit the roads. The first batch of these innovative vehicles is currently being shipped to retailers across the United States and Europe, with the initial customers set to receive their cars by the end of September. Volvo plans to ramp up deliveries to additional markets between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

The EX90 represents several milestones for Volvo. It’s the first vehicle from the brand to feature lidar technology and a core computing system, enhancing both safety and performance. Additionally, it’s the first Volvo equipped with bi-directional charging, allowing users to support a more balanced energy grid. The EX90 also debuts the world’s first Abbey Road Studios mode, available with the optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Also read: Volvo EX90 Receives AJAC Best Safety Innovation Award

Built on Volvo’s next-generation technology platform, the EX90 boasts a driving range of up to 600 kilometers and is packed with cutting-edge safety features. Production began earlier this year at Volvo’s plant in Charleston, South Carolina, which has undergone significant upgrades to support the manufacturing of this state-of-the-art electric SUV.