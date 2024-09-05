2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT Revealed: Rugged Electric Explorer

Hyundai has revealed the 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT, a rugged new addition to its electric lineup designed for those seeking off-road adventures. Positioned between the standard model and the high-performance IONIQ 5 N, the XRT enhances the IONIQ 5’s capabilities with added ground clearance, unique suspension tuning, and a tougher design.

The XRT stands out with aggressive front and rear bumpers, distinctive side skirts, and 18-inch aluminum wheels, built to handle rough terrains. Inside, the cabin features exclusive H-Tex seats, XRT badging, and a black headliner, creating a dynamic driving environment.

This refreshed lineup, including the XRT, offers extended range and new tech features, enhancing safety and performance. Production will take place at Hyundai’s new Metaplant in Georgia, with the 2025 models arriving in dealerships this fall.

Exclusive XRT Model Features