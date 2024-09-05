2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT Revealed: Rugged Electric Explorer

Hyundai has revealed the 2025 IONIQ 5 XRT, a rugged new addition to its electric lineup designed for those seeking off-road adventures. Positioned between the standard model and the high-performance IONIQ 5 N, the XRT enhances the IONIQ 5’s capabilities with added ground clearance, unique suspension tuning, and a tougher design.
The XRT stands out with aggressive front and rear bumpers, distinctive side skirts, and 18-inch aluminum wheels, built to handle rough terrains. Inside, the cabin features exclusive H-Tex seats, XRT badging, and a black headliner, creating a dynamic driving environment.
This refreshed lineup, including the XRT, offers extended range and new tech features, enhancing safety and performance. Production will take place at Hyundai’s new Metaplant in Georgia, with the 2025 models arriving in dealerships this fall.
Exclusive XRT Model Features
- Dual motor (AWD only) + 84 kWh battery
- +23mm suspension lift with unique tuning
- Unique model-specific black 18-inch wheels
- 235 / 60 R 18 all-terrain tires
- XRT-exclusive unique front and rear fascias
- Etched digital camouflage cladding
- Black window surround trim
- Black side sills
- Black Hyundai flying ‘H’ badges on hood and liftgate
- HTRAC liftgate badge and IONIQ 5 lettering in black relief
- XRT logo embossed on rear fascia
- Black mirror caps
- XRT badged all-weather floor mats
- H-Tex™ seating surfaces featuring XRT-unique pattern and logo
- Black headliner
- Exclusive XRT exterior colors: Ultimate Red, Cosmic Blue Pearl
- Approach angle: 19.8 degrees (non XRT 17.5 degrees)
- Departure angle: 30.0 degrees (non XRT 25.4 degrees)