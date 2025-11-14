Mahindra Teases XEV 9S: A Premium 7-Seater Electric SUV with Triple Screens

Mahindra has dropped a fresh teaser for the upcoming XEV 9S, offering a clearer look at the SUV’s cabin and some key features ahead of its debut. The new preview highlights a more premium and tech-loaded interior setup, positioning the XEV 9S as one of Mahindra’s flagship electric SUVs.

Inside, the XEV 9S is expected to sport an all-black cabin with a triple-screen layout, similar to what we’ve seen on the XEV 9e. The dashboard flows into three seamlessly integrated displays, complemented by a 2-spoke steering wheel that enhances the modern EV aesthetic. Premium touches include a panoramic sunroof and a Harman Kardon audio system, pointing toward a strong focus on in-cabin luxury and user experience.

Mahindra will position the XEV 9S above the XEV 9e, and unlike its sibling, the new model is expected to offer a 7-seat, three-row configuration, making it a more family-oriented electric SUV.

Built on Mahindra’s advanced INGLO platform, the XEV 9S is likely to be offered with a dual-motor AWD setup, promising strong performance and capability. With each teaser, Mahindra is clearly gearing up to expand its premium EV portfolio, and the XEV 9S is shaping up to be a key part of that strategy.