Mahindra Launches New Bolero Neo from ₹8.49 Lakh — Tough DNA Meets Urban Style

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has introduced the new Bolero Neo with prices starting at ₹8.49 lakh and the top-end N11 variant priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed model continues the Bolero legacy, blending rugged toughness with modern design and comfort.

Celebrating 25 years and over 16 lakh happy customers, the Bolero remains one of India’s most trusted SUVs — equally at home on city roads and rural trails. The new Bolero Neo brings a more refined look with a sleek new grille, dark metallic grey R16 alloy wheels, and two stylish new cabin themes — Lunar Grey and Mocha Brown.

Inside, Mahindra has focused on comfort and convenience. The SUV gets leatherette upholstery, ergonomically enhanced seats, a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, rear-view camera, and USB Type-C charging.

Under the hood, the Bolero Neo packs the proven mHAWK100 diesel engine, producing 73.5 kW of power and 260 Nm of torque. Features like cruise control and Multi-Terrain Technology (MTT) with a mechanical locking differential ensure confident performance on rough terrain. Mahindra’s RideFlo suspension tech with MTV-CL and Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) improves ride comfort, handling, and braking precision.

The new range also debuts Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey colours, along with three dual-tone options and existing shades like Diamond White, Stealth Black, Pearl White, and Rocky Beige.