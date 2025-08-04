Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Spied – Single-Cab Variant Hints at Rugged Utility

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio N pickup has been spotted again, this time in its single-cab form, revealing a commanding road presence and extended proportions. Expected to launch later this year, the pickup aims to take on the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross in India’s growing lifestyle pickup segment.

Compared to the SUV, the Scorpio N pickup appears longer than 5.3 metres and sits higher, hinting at improved ground clearance for off-road versatility. The front fascia sports an upright stance with a slatted grille, though heavy camouflage conceals finer design details. Temporary headlights replace production units, but distinctive LED DRLs and headlamp designs are expected. Wheel arches and window lines mirror the SUV, while a flatter bonnet and steel wheels—likely 18-inch—suggest this is a lower variant optimised for rugged terrain.

The pickup will share the ladder-frame chassis with the Scorpio N SUV but could feature revised suspension for better load-carrying and off-road performance. Both 4x2 and 4x4 variants are expected.

Under the hood, Mahindra is likely to offer the 2.2-litre diesel engine in two tunes—130 hp/300 Nm and 172 hp/370-400 Nm—paired with 6-speed manual or automatic gearboxes. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 200 hp and up to 380 Nm may also be on the cards for broader appeal.

With a tougher stance, capable underpinnings, and Mahindra’s proven diesel powertrains, the Scorpio N pickup could emerge as a strong contender in India’s utility and adventure vehicle space.

