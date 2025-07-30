Mahindra Teases Vision SXT Pickup with Bold Rear Design and Dual Spares

Mahindra has dropped a fresh teaser for its upcoming Vision SXT pickup, offering a closer look at the rear section just weeks ahead of its official debut next month. This second teaser reveals striking tail lamps, a split tailgate, and two bed-mounted spare wheels—mirroring cues from the Scorpio N-based global pickup concept unveiled in 2023.

The design hints suggest Mahindra is gunning for a rugged yet futuristic stance. With camouflaged details and carefully curated glimpses, the brand is clearly building hype without giving away the full picture. The earlier teaser showcased the front fascia, and now, with the rear design revealed, the Vision SXT is shaping up to be a formidable new entrant in the pickup space.

Part of a larger unveiling strategy, the Vision SXT will be showcased alongside other concept models—Vision S, Vision X, and Vision T. These are likely early previews of the future Scorpio, the XUV-based electric XEV 7e, and the evolved Thar.e platform, respectively.

With the Scorpio lineup set for a facelift in 2025 and Mahindra's electrification roadmap expanding rapidly, the Vision series marks a bold step toward blending legacy SUV DNA with forward-looking design and tech. Expect more teasers in the coming weeks as Mahindra builds anticipation for its next-gen utility fleet.

Source