2-Day Mahindra Mojo Service Camp for Customers in Mysuru Announced

Mahindra is conducting a 2-day check-up and service camp for its Mojo customers in Mysuru. The company is also offering an attractive discount on labour, accessories and spares. Apart from that, interested buyers can even test ride a Mahindra Mojo during this service camp.

The 2-day Mahindra Mojo service camp is being conducted in Mysuru by Kangtani Automobiles. The event will be held on 30th and 31st July. Mojo owners can visit the service camp and get their motorcycles checked and also avail attractive discounts on labour, accessories and spares.

Also Read: Mahindra Mojo ADV Tourer Now Available - Full Details

The service camp is certainly a good initiative by Mahindra. It shows that the company is putting in efforts to keep the Mojo owners engaged and satisfied with the after-sales service. Also, since Mahindra is also providing test rides of new Mojo at this event, the brand could rope in new buyers as well. This service camp is being conducted in Mysuru, however, we would not be surprised if Mahindra announces such events in more cities across the country.

Mahindra Mojo received its BS6 update a year ago in July. The motorcycle features a twin-headlamp setup upfront, sculpted body panels, large radiator shrouds, and a side-mounted exhaust. Powering the Mojo is a 294.72cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that comes with a DOHC setup and produces 25.35 HP and 25.96 Nm. The motor is coupled to a 6-speed transmission.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan Spied, Looks More Road-Focused

The suspension duties on the Mahindra Mojo are handled by a pair of conventional right-side-up telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. For the brakes, the motorcycle is equipped with a 320mm rotor upfront and a 240mm rotor at the back. Mahindra has also fitted a dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking. The Mojo is available in 4 attractive colour options - Black Pearl, Garnet Black, Ruby Red, and Red Agate.