Mahindra Bolero Neo Teaser Highlights New Sub-4m SUV’s Ruggedness

Mahindra & Mahindra has released a teaser of the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo that highlights the new sub-4m SUV’s ruggedness. The company has shared this teaser on its social media channels hinting that the new Bolero Neo’s launch is just around the corner.

The new Mahindra Bolero Neo teaser shows us the upcoming Kia Sonet rival emerging from a cloud of dust in full glory. This highlights that the new Bolero Neo would be a rugged vehicle. And cementing this fact is the caption used in the teaser, “Dare made it to our dictionary. Fear couldn’t.”

Mahindra Bolero Neo Features

The new Bolero Neo is essentially a facelifted Mahindra TUV300. It would come equipped with a redesigned front end for a refreshing appeal. Its front fascia will feature a vertically stacked, 6-slate grille finished in chrome. The tweaked headlamps will be accompanied by horizontal LED DRLs enhancing the overall front look of the vehicle. Some of the other key elements here would include a revised front bumper, fog lamps, and a large air intake. Expect the new Bolero Neo to use silver-finished, five-spoke alloy wheels.

The interior of the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo would get a dual-tone dashboard, updated instrument cluster, armrest and headrest for 2nd-row seats, and beige upholstery.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Engine

Powering the new car would be a 1.5L BS6 diesel engine that also does duties in the Mahindra XUV300 where it produces 114 horsepower and 300 Nm. The company might alter the output figures in the new Bolero Neo. As for the transmission, there would be a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Rivals

The new Mahindra will enter a highly competitive and popular segment in the Indian market. Once launched, it will lock horns with the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and the likes.