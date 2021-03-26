The Mahindra TUV300 and TUV300 Plus SUVs have been missing from the carmaker's lineup since April 2020, as we stepped into the BS6 era. The TUV300 was essentially a sub-four meter SUV while the TUV300 Plus was a four-metre-plus, three-row version of the former. Both these SUVs only saw mediocre sales success and never really caught the fancy of the compact SUV buyer. However, in an attempt to change the fortune of the TUV300 in India, Mahindra will reposition the erstwhile sub-four-meter TUV300 as the new Mahindra Bolero Neo.

The Bolero is one of Mahindra's most successful products and has been their bread and butter product for the longest time. Repositioning the TUV300 as the Bolero Neo is simply an attempt to cash in on the Bolero’s strong brand equity. Mahindra has been spied testing a new version of the TUV300 multiple times, and now we know it will be the Bolero Neo. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Bolero Neo will come with a sharper looking face with re-profiled headlamps and an updated grille.

Also Read : 2021 Mahindra Scorpio Front, Side and Rear Visualized - IAB Rendering

Based on previous spy shots, here we have a rendering of how Mahindra Bolero Neo could look like. Compared to the now-discontinued TUV300, the Bolero Neo will come with a revised front bumper which now gets a sleeker lower air dam and new fog lamp housings. It also features a lot more creases than the plain and boxy bumper of the TUV300. The grille on the Bolero Neo is also different and gets thick chrome slats for the added beefiness. The headlamps have been redesigned and Mahindra could even thrown in some new LED DRL strips for some added bling.

We however do not expect any major change to the side of the SUV, although the squarish wheel arches could be more flared and there will be black cladding all around. From spy shots seen before, we know that the Bolero Neo will also feature redesigned tail lamps and a new bumper at the rear. It will also continue with its tail gate mounted spare wheel. On the inside, the cabin could be updated with a new look for the center console and some cosmetic updates here and there.

Mechanically, the Bolero Neo will likely remain unchanged from the TUV300. That means it will be powered by the 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine, updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. What really links the TUV300 well with the Bolero is that, unlike other sub-compact SUVs in this segment, the former is underpinned by a traditional ladder-frame chassis. Meanwhile, rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue are based on car-like monocoque chassis. When launched, the Bolero Neo will be sold alongside the standard Bolero and prices are expected to start from around INR 9.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Similar updates will likely also be rolled on to the replacement of the TUV300 Plus, which will perhaps be called the Bolero Neo Plus.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - IndianAuto.com]